Yummy Games Reveals Latest Video Game Called Project Tower

Yummy Games have revealed their latest video game in the works, as Project Tower will be coming out on PC and PlayStation later this year.

Article Summary Yummy Games announces new game Project Tower for PC and PlayStation.

Escape a high-tech tower prison and fight alien invaders, the Hiks.

Adapt and survive with fast-paced third-person shooter gameplay.

Engage with complex puzzles and the unique power to morph into aliens.

Indie game developer and publisher Yummy Games have revealed their latest title on the way as they announced Project Tower for both PC and PlayStation. The game is a third-person shooter in which you play a prisoner held in a tower, forced to fight a new army of invading aliens called the Hiks. Why are you here? Where did they come from? And how can you escape? You can check out the announcement trailer for the game, as the team is aiming to release the game sometime in Q3 2024.

Project Tower

Taking down a malevolent alien race called the Hiks after their invasion and enslavement of Earth is the order of the day, with humanity's newly made extraterrestrial emperors trapping the planet's population in Project Tower – a training facility designed to put the Hiks' army to the test against the provoked prisoners. To increase the challenge for their army, the Hiks granted prisoners the power to morph into other entities. The story begins when the Hiks invaded Earth in search of manpower. This life form took every survivor of the human race prisoner. The Hiks want to conquer the universe. For this, they have created a program: Project Tower. This program consists of training their army by making it fight against prisoners in towers. You play as one of these inmates. The only way to regain your freedom is to reach the top of the tower.

Master Project Tower's fast-paced third-person shooter action is laced with the best elements of bullet hell play.

Utilize a wide array of firearms to take out alien creatures, and take advantage of your power of mutation to assume the forms of bloodcurdling aliens and fearsome creatures.

Take on engaging puzzles that charge you with applying logic to open the path ahead.

