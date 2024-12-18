Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero Drops New Update With PS5 Ray Tracing

A new update has been added to Zenless Zone Zero, as the game arrives on PS5 with the usual array of upgrades for the console

Article Summary Zenless Zone Zero's Version 1.4 enhances PS5 gameplay with ray tracing support and smooth combat updates.

Explore redesigned story stages and new challenges, including Quick Sweep and the city-wide Quality Time Mode.

Unlock S-Rank Bangboo Agent Gulliver, Frost Anomaly Agent Miyabi, and delve into Harumasa's hidden past.

Experience new combat modes like Shadows Lost and Deadly Assault with fresh equipment and vibrant Reverb Arena.

HoYoverse has released new details about the latest update for Zenless Zone Zero, as the game arrives on the PS5 this week with new content. The shorthand to this is that you're getting new upgrades and optimizations, some new content to play through, and PS5 players can experience the game with ray tracing. We have the full rundown from the devs below, and you can read the full patch notes on the game's website, as Version 1.4 is now live.

Zenless Zone Zero – Version 1.4

Zenless Zone Zero's Version 1.4 features various optimizations to make combat and gameplay smoother than ever. Redesigned Main Story stages from the Prologue to Chapter 3 are now added to the HDD system. In future updates to the Main Story, the TV mode will also be replaced with story stages, allowing Proxies to dive directly into battles while commanding Eous to explore the Hollows. Additionally, all contracted Agents will be playable in the city, and a new Quality Time Mode lets Proxies stroll through New Eridu with their Agents. In combat, Decibels will no longer be shared across the squad, allowing all squad members to unleash their stunning Ultimates in a row for even more spectacular battle scenes.

The update also adds a Quick Sweep feature for Shiyu Defense challenges, along with other optimizations to streamline progression and character upgrades. In previous chapters, Proxies were drawn into a conspiracy surrounding Sacrifice after the demolition case orchestrated by Vision Corporation. In Chapter 5, with the awakening of our "old friend" Perlman, the hidden truths and the Wise and Belle's backstories will be revealed. Meanwhile, New Eridu Public Security is undergoing a leadership election. As the truth comes to light and a new crisis emerges, Proxies will join forces with Section 6 to venture into the unknown Port Elpis, where all mysteries will be unveiled as the story reaches its finale.

Two renowned members of Section 6 will be unlocked simultaneously along with the S-Rank Bangboo Agent Gulliver. Facing formidable enemies, Hoshimi Miyabi, the youngest Void Hunter, showcases her unmatched strength with her Ethereal-Slaying Katana – Tailless. As a Frost Anomaly Agent, Miyabi can surround enemies with Icefire, causing Frost Anomaly and triggering special effects. With swift movements and precise slashes, she accumulates Fallen Frost to unleash a powerful forward attack, dealing devastating Frost damage before elegantly sheathing her blade. Beyond appreciating Miyabi's graceful sword skill, Proxies can also uncover Harumasa's hidden past in his special OVA. As an Electric Agent, Harumasa seamlessly switches between bow and blade, marks targets, and delivers unexpected strikes to enemies with active Electro Quivers. Proxies who reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8 can obtain Asaba Harumasa for free after Version 1.4 goes live.

Moreover, new combat gameplay modes are coming in Version 1.4, including Hollow Zero's major update, Shadows Lost, and a new periodic operation, Deadly Assault. Proxies will face intense battles in the Lost Void with enhanced support and new equipment, such as Gear, Bangboo Assist skills, and Resonia. Additionally, the newly unlocked Reverb Arena will host a range of events to showcase its vibrant atmosphere, including a Bangboo-themed tower defense gameplay.

