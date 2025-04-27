Posted in: Movies | Tagged: animation, chinese film, English dub, movie, Ne Zha 2

Ne Zha 2 English Dub Set for Global Theatrical Run Including the US

Ne Zha 2 is getting an English dub that will be released theatrically across the world, as the distributors hope that it will become a bigger hit.

Article Summary Ne Zha 2 will get an English dub and a worldwide theatrical release, including extensive North American dates.

The film has already grossed $2.11 billion, making it the highest-grossing animated film in history.

Distributors are using a bigger marketing budget and social media push to reach new global audiences.

International IMAX screenings and English dub aim to boost Ne Zha 2’s appeal beyond Chinese-speaking fans.

The distributors of Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 are preparing an English-dubbed version with "well-known" voice talent, setting the stage for a broader international theatrical and VOD push following its unprecedented local success in China. The 145-minute movie has already grossed $2.11 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing animated film of all time and the fifth highest-grossing film ever. Some commentators have said that the English subtitles ran by on screen too fast for non-Chinese speakers to fully understand the dialogue, and that an English dub would have given the film a greater chance at international box office earnings, particularly in North America and the UK.

At the Beijing International Film Festival industry forum "How High is the Ceiling for China's Film Market?", Catherine Ying, president of distributor CMC Pictures, which handled the international release of the movie, revealed plans for the English-dubbed version while discussing the film's international strategy. "People are excited and happy to see 'Ne Zha 2,'" She said. CMC Pictures already secured distribution on 1,000 screens in North America and 162 in Australia for the film. Marketing for the upcoming English dub will shift significantly with "targeted TV advertising and social media including YouTube and TikTok," along with a "bigger marketing budget" to reach non-Chinese audiences.

Chinese films have been making unprecedented inroads in European markets. Cedric Behrel, managing director of distributor Trinity CineAsia, highlighted the remarkable performance of Ne Zha 2. "The release of Ne Zha 2 in Europe has been extraordinary. We only started about a month ago, and it's already become the highest-grossing Chinese film in Europe in 20 years," Behrel said. He described booking the film at London's iconic Odeon Leicester Square cinema, "where really only major U.S. studios are looking, usually at James Bond and Wicked," as an "inspiring moment" for Chinese cinema overseas. The international success of Ne Zha 2 was said to be bolstered by premium format showings, including in IMAX, which accounted for remarkably high percentages of ticket sales – 33% in the U.K. and 24% in Germany. The distributors believe that an English dub will attract even wider audiences.

As Chinese films continue gaining traction internationally, industry leaders remain optimistic about the future global potential of titles like "Ne Zha 2," with Ying concluding, "The returns could be enormous." Of course, China still needs live-action movies to make headway in international markets before it can be said to have finally broken through, instead of just one hit animated film for kids.

The first Ne Zha is already available to stream with an English dub available, and for free.

