Ballerina: Tickets Are Officially On Sale So We Got 6 New Posters

Tickets for Ballerina, the first big screen John Wick spin-off, officially went on sale. We got the final trailer, and now we have six more posters.

Tickets for Ballerina officially went on sale today, and it's time to see if people really are interested in a John Wick movie with only a small amount of John Wick. Lionsgate seems pretty confident that people are considering the investments they have made into this franchise, but they are also playing it a little safe because they are bringing Keanu Reeves back for Chapter 5 as it was officially announced back in April. Whenever tickets go on sale, we almost always get new footage, and we got a final trailer, plus two posters. Later on in the day, they decided to keep up the poster blitz and dropped six more for us to check out.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014, where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning, because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with, on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne.

A brief summary has been released: "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." The John Wick universe officially expands on June 6, 2025, with the release of Ballerina. Another television show was greenlit back in August 2024, and the casting for the Caine spin-off film has started to drop. We got the confirmation of Chapter 5 and this animated feature very recently, so it's unclear how far along any of these projects actually are.

