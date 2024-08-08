Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus – New BTS Featurette and TV Spot Released

20th Century Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette and TV spot for the upcoming Alien: Romulus.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios releases new BTS featurette and TV spot for Alien: Romulus.

Alien: Romulus aims to end summer strong for Disney after successes like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

New footage teases terrifying scenes, including a face huggers and water sequence shown at CinemaCon.

Directed by Fede Alvarez, Alien: Romulus set to release in theaters on August 16, 2024.

Disney is looking to end the summer on a high note, and we don't just mean the pitch you reach when you scream. Alien: Romulus is right around the corner, and after the 20th Century had a decent start to the summer with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; this is the last big release for Disney for the summer. They've had a good summer season, and almost all of their movies are doing really well, both critically and commercially. The footage that we've seen from this movie looks really promising, including a really terrifying scene involving face huggers and water, which we saw at CinemaCon in April. In the last few days, 20th Century has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette and a TV spot for the upcoming film.

Alien: Romulus: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, 20th Century Studios' Alien: Romulus opens in theaters nationwide August 16, 2024. The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don't Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series' entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie's Angels), Brent O'Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

Alien: Romulus will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on August 16, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!