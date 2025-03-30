Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Universal | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth Debuts Interactive Theater Stand At CinemaCon

Check out this new Jurassic World: Rebirth standee on display at CinemaCon 2025, where you can be in the clutches of a new dinosaur.

Article Summary Step into the prehistoric thrill at CinemaCon 2025 with the brand-new Jurassic World: Rebirth interactive standee.

Strike a dynamic pose with the film’s towering mutant dinosaur and capture your epic moment in this immersive CinemaCon display to remember.

Catch a glimpse of the groundbreaking promotional setup at CinemaCon that ignites a summer of explosive dinosaur mayhem.

Uncover hints of a revived franchise era as prehistoric thrills and innovative experiences steal the spotlight.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is one of the last real sure things at the box office, after the last three films all grossed over $1 billion. This new film, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, will relaunch the franchise into a third era, and on the show floor at CinemaCon 2025 is a new, interactive standee coming soon to theaters. With it, you can pose for a photo while in the clutches of the big baddie dino of the film, reported to be a huge, mutated dinosaur teased in the trailer for the film. A good shot of that dino is part of the standee, which you can see below. Personally, I can't wait to take my picture in it.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Should Rule The Summer

A new era is born. This summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth. Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Keep it locked here all week for everything CinemaCon related, from live blogs to trailers and reactions to everything revealed.

