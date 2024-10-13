Posted in: Movies | Tagged: film, gerard butler, greenland, greenland 3, greenland: migration

Greenland Producer Shares Updates About the Sequel and What's Next

One of the producers attached to the Greenland franchise suggested that the third film is already possible after wrapping the sequel.

The Greenland franchise, which began with the 2020 disaster film Greenland, has amassed a loyal following with its thrilling depiction of a family's fight for survival amid a catastrophic comet strike. The story itself follows John Garrity (Gerard Butler) and his family as they seek refuge in Greenland, only to face new challenges in the upcoming sequel, Greenland: Migration.

Now, fans of the series have more to look forward to as the producer shares an exciting update on the potential third installment.

Greenland Producer on the Second and Third Installments

Producer Sébastien Raybaud recently revealed that filming for Greenland: Migration wrapped in July, and he had the opportunity to see a first cut which he's extremely excited for others to witness. Raybaud expressed his enthusiasm for the project, telling Deadline, "We wrapped in July, and I saw a first cut this past week, which is great. It's a great achievement for the filmmakers involved. It's a $90M film and exactly the type we want to see more of in Europe… We're thinking about what could happen afterwards. There's something that happens in [Greenland: Migration] that could be tricky, but I'm sure we can find a way."

The upcoming sequel Greenland: Migration follows the Garrity family as they leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe in search of a new home — presumably building on the tension and drama of the first two installments, promising even more heart-pounding action and emotional stakes.

In the meantime, fans of the Greenland series can look forward to more thrilling adventures as the story expands with its expansive storylines. And fortunately, Raybaud's confidence in the filmmakers' ability to navigate the challenges of the sequel and explore new possibilities for the franchise is a reassuring sign for those eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

