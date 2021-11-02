Angelina Jolie on Connecting to Her Eternals Character Thena

The upcoming Marvel film Eternals is said to be a combination of several characters, all coming from various backgrounds, and each having their own unique struggles to overcome. When recently discussing her character and the process of making the highly anticipated MCU film, star Angelina Jolie offered a few notions about how her own life experiences overlapped into her Marvel introduction.

When discussing Eternals with Cinemablend, Jolie shares, "Well, you know, like many people, I have my own struggles with different traumas or things that have happened, and so many of us become overwhelmed by the weight of our lives or our memories. And in some way, it was therapeutic to let it come through. And what I liked about her is that she is both – she's also very strong."

In the same conversation, Jolie later notes to the publication (that states a more extensive interview is coming later this week), "You know, sometimes we present people, 'This is a strong person, and this is a person who's very emotional and broken,' or 'This is a person who's vulnerable, but this…' We are all, all of these things. I found her stronger than most people I've ever played. Not because she's a superhero, but because she's actually trying to overcome what she's struggling with."

Marvel's big-budget film Eternals is officially described as, "Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants."

Jolie's presence in the massive MCU title is something that fans are eager to witness, and the Eternals film will drop exclusively in theaters (in just a few days) starting November 5, 2021. Are you ready for the next massive team-up film of the MCU's current Phase 4 era?