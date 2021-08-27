Ant-Man 3: Is Kathryn Newton's Teasing Cassie Lang's Stature/Stinger?

As things start to pick up for Phase IV in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we're starting to see it play out slowly but surely. The latest tidbit comes from one of the newest cast members of the MCU in Kathryn Newton, who plays the current Ant-Man Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) daughter Cassie Lang. The actress takes over the role from Emma Fuhrman, who played the teenage incarnation in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and prior by Abby Ryder Fortson, who first played the character in the 2015 film and its 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. With the higher-profile casting, the Supernatural and Freaky star took to Instagram to show off her superhero abs with the caption, "Honestly, why I haven't been posting."

The upcoming third film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, features the return of Rudd, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym/original Ant-Man, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne/original Wasp, and new addition Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Majors already made his MCU debut as He Who Remains on the Disney+ MCU series Loki, and with the introduction of the multiverse, Kang is his variant. As far as Newton showing off her ripped abs on Instagram, it's probably not really a far-fetch theory to suggest that Cassie will likely finally fulfill her destiny and follow in her father's footsteps as a superhero as well. In the comics, she is taking on the alias Stature and Stinger. As Stature, she can grow to exponential size like Ant-Man. As Stinger, she has the abilities of the Wasp with the ability to fly and communicate with various insects.

As much of a threat Kang is, it's possible that we could see three generations battle him, not to mention a possible window into the next generation of Avengers or perhaps Young Avengers in the future with Cassie among the members. Other members of the Young Avengers already introduced are Wiccan and Speed. Kate Bishop will be introduced in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye. Also returning is franchise director Peyton Reed with Jeff Loveness penning the screenplay. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTAsCzljjU9/