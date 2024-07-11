Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: chris pine, film, Paramount Pictures, star trek, Star Trek 4

Chris Pine on the Notion of Playing a Mature Version of Captain Kirk

Star Trek star Chris Pine shares his thoughts on returning for a fourth installment of the timeless sci-fi franchise.

Article Summary Chris Pine discusses playing a mature Captain Kirk at ACE Comic Con 2024.

Fans still eagerly await news on the uncertain Star Trek 4 film development.

Pine is curious about the narrative possibilities for an older Kirk.

The franchise's devoted audience anticipates a full-circle cinematic return.

Fans of the game-changing 2009 revival of Star Trek have consistently held out hope for several years now regarding the status of a fourth film. And while waiting, we've received bits of promising news, only to have the rug pulled out from under us on multiple occasions. Nonetheless, fans of the film, along with its celebrated cast, are still very much invested in the potential story that could be told through an official Star Trek 4.

Chris Pine is Open to Playing an Older Version of His Iconic Star Trek Character

During an appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024 (first reported by PopVerse), actor Chris Pine discussed the idea of returning to play Captain Kirk for a potential fourth Star Trek film after excessive studio shake-ups have essentially left the franchise in cinematic limbo. Pine reveals, "In terms of the next phase of [Star Trek], obviously you're all fans, so I'm sure you've read it… We all like one another a lot. I'm good friends with everybody I've worked with. We have a great time doing it. I'm a lot older now, so I would be curious where that next story lands us in terms of what it would be and what we've said in the press."

I think it's safe to assume that the majority of Star Trek fans are really hoping to see Star Trek 4 move forward, largely because it's arguably been one of the best adaptations the franchise has ever seen. Yes, there's always going to be a revolving door of adaptations, which we do welcome (like the rather impressive addition of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), though it would be a nice full-circle event for fans of the classic series and its cinematic revival.

What are your thoughts on a mature version of Captain Kirk and a potential Star Trek 4?

