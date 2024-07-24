Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon prime video, Christina Wen, gen v, presumed innocent, the boys

The Boys/Gen V Sound Mixer on Prime Video Series Learning Experiences

Sound Mixer Christina Wen (Presumed Innocent) explains how working on Prime Video's The Boys and Gen V was a true learning experience.

Christina Wen has accomplished so much in her 15 years in the entertainment industry. It certainly helped being exposed to films and TV shows growing up in Beijing, China, from parents who loved Western pop culture. While promoting her work on Apple TV's Presumed Innocent, Wen spoke to Bleeding Cool about how her most invaluable experience began working on the Eric Kripke Prime Video franchise The Boys in season three, the first season of its spinoff Gen V, and if she'll return. Based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics, the series focuses on the world of superheroes managed by a multinational corporation, Vought, which creates them, the rampant chaos and nihilism that follows. The series streamed its season four finale on July 18th. The story presumably continues in season two of Gen V, set to release in 2025, before The Boys' fifth and final season in 2026.

Christina Wen on Learning Her Craft Working in The Boys Universe

Bleeding Cool: Are you returning for 'Gen V' season two? And how do you compare working on a series like that to a more conventional show, like 'Presumed Innocent' versus 'The Boys' universe?

I want to shout out to my mentors as the reason I ended up in the universe of 'The Boys' in Alexandra Fehrman and Rich Weingart. The two of them taught me everything I needed to know about the industry and eventually allowed me to stand independently. My work on 'The Boys and 'Gen V' became a learning experience under their mentorship. It's quite different. 'The Boys' is heavy on sound effects and music, with many head explosions and ADR work.

There are tons of challenges working in a live-action series compared to a drama series. Unfortunately, I don't know if I will be returning, but now, I don't think I'll be returning to the next season of 'The Boys' and 'Gen V' because most of the project I was doing the assistant's work, and I grew out of it striking out on my own. Those TV series are two of my favorites. The creatives are impressive in that show, like the idea of the notes they gave on the stage. I watched the two mixers, [Alexandra and Rich] and the assistants creating a superhero cinematic universe in that room. Watching was incredible, and I learned how to do my job through that.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!