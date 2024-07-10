Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: New IMAX Poster And 4 HQ Images

Marvel Studios has released a new IMAX poster for Deadpool & Wolverine plus four high-quality images. The film will be released on July 26.

Marvel is continuing the push for Deadpool & Wolverine with even more posters and images for you to see. The new IMAX poster is really cute and looks like the back of a car with a bunch of bumper stickers on it. In terms of movie posters, they are pretty well designed, if a bit busy, but they are fun and not something we see every day. On top of that, we also have four high-quality images as well. Those tiny spoilers are starting to come out, and if you look in the background of one of those pictures, eagle-eyed X-Men fans will recognize someone. As a reminder, this is when the will start to drop in official marketing, so be on the lookout if you want to be surprised.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

