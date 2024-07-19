Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Apartment 7A, julia garner, paramount, rosemary's baby

Apartment 7A, Rosemary's Baby Prequel, On Paramount+ Sept. 27th

The prequel to Rosemary's Baby, Paramount+ will debut Apartment 7A on September 27th, and there are a bunch of new images to look at.

Apartment 7A, the Rosemary's Baby prequel we told you about back in April, has a debut date on Paramount+. The film, starring Julia Garner, Diane Wiest, Jim Sturgess, Kevin McNally, Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, will debut on the service on September 27th. It is directed by Natalie Ericka James from a script by James, Christian White, and Skylar James. John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller produce. Along with the announcement of the date, there are new images from the film available as well. A trailer should be following soon I would think, maybe to coincide with a big pop culture convention happening next week.

Apartment 7A Needs A Trailer

An ambitious young dancer Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner, Ozark) dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Dianne Wiest, I Care a Lot, and Kevin McNally, Pirates of the Caribbean film series) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford. When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can't fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she's willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A but in the Bramford itself. Additional supporting cast includes Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

I don't think we needed a Rosemary's Baby prequel, but that cast is great. I have enjoyed some of the various sequels and prequels that Paramount has made for their streaming service. So, I guess what I am saying right now is that I will reserve judgment until I see a trailer. Then maybe I can get more excited.

