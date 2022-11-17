Anya Taylor-Joy on Furiosa: It'll Take 2 Years To Digest What Happened

Anya Taylor-Joy is all over the place regarding movies these days. Whether it is appearing in a massively successful Netflix series or playing a Viking, or dealing with incredibly pretentious foodies, she is doing a little bit of everything regarding genre. Taylor-Joy has had a little experience with the action movie genre with her brief stunt on The New Mutants and the more action-heavy scenes of The Northman. However, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel film Furiosa will likely be on an entirely different level. Furiosa Just Wrapped, And Taylor-Joy Is Still Coming To Terms With It Furiosa wrapped rather recently, and now Taylor-Joy is making the press rounds for the thriller/horror/black comedy film The Menu she is starring in with Searchlight Pictures. Entertainment Weekly got the chance to speak to the actress, and she expressed that things had just wrapped, so it would take some time, likely the entire two years, until the film comes out on May 24th, 2024, for her to really "digest" what happened. "It will probably take me the two years before it comes out to be able to digest what happened," she said. "I just finished it, so it's a bit: wow. Life-changing. Longest shoot I've ever done, for sure, but with the most unbelievable crew, and I mean, what a character. I had her. We had each other."

If that "digest" statement was a pun because she is currently doing the rounds for The Menu, then A+ work, Anya, gold star. EW pointed out that her co-star in The Menu, Nicolas Hoult, was a star in Mad Max: Fury Road. When asked if he gave her any advice or tips heading into Furiosa, she said he was incredibly supportive, and it would be wild. "He was just incredibly supportive of me," Taylor-Joy explained. "We're such good friends, and I think he deliberately didn't tell me too much, but his overall theme was: You've got this, you're going to be okay, and you've definitely got it in you to handle it. It's going to be wild, but you can do it. It's just nice to have support from a friend like that." The stories about the filming for Mad Max: Fury Road are damn near legendary at this point, and if production for Furiosa was half as insane, the stories that will be coming out this one will be just as wild. If anyone wants to write a book, I will read it.

The Menu: Cast, Summary, Release Date

A couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) travel to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest to eat at an exclusive restaurant, Hawthorn, where the reclusive, globally celebrated Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish tasting menu for select special guests. Joining the couple are three young, already inebriated tech bros, Bryce (Rob Yang), Soren (Arturo Castro), and Dave (Mark St. Cyr), an older wealthy couple and repeat clients, Anne and Richard (Judith Light and Reed Birney), renowned restaurant critic Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer) and her slavish magazine editor Ted (Paul Adelstein), and a famous middle-aged movie star (John Leguizamo) with his assistant Felicity (Aimee Carrero). Hosted by the immaculately dressed front-of-house staff led by general Elsa (Hong Chau), the evening unfolds with increasing tension at each of the guest tables as secrets are revealed, and unexpected courses are served. With wild and violent events occurring, Slowik's motivation begins to rattle the diners as it becomes increasingly apparent that his elaborate menu is designed to catalyze to a shocking finale.

Searchlight Pictures presents a Hyperobject Industries / Gary Sanchez production, THE MENU, from director Mark Mylod. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Rob Yang, Mark St. Cyr, and John Leguizamo, written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy. It will open on November 17th.