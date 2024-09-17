Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Dav Pilkey, dog man, universal

Dog Man Trailer Debuts As Universal Reveals The Voice Cast

The first trailer and poster for Dog Man have been released by Universal. The film will release in theaters on January 31st, 2025.

Article Summary The first Dog Man trailer and poster reveal the movie releases in theaters on January 31st, 2025.

Universal unveils an all-star voice cast including Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, and Isla Fisher.

Directed by Peter Hastings, the film adapts Dav Pilkey's best-selling book series.

Dog Man blends action and humor as the heroic canine faces off against the villainous Petey the Cat.

Dog Man is one of the biggest things in comics, and Universal is bringing him to the big screen this January. They released the trailer and synopsis and announced the voice cast this morning for what is sure to be a big hit this winter. The film will star the voice talents of Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Billy Boyd, and Ricky Gervais. It is directed by Peter Hastings and is based on the best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey. Below is the poster for the film as well.

Dog Man Synopsis

Part dog, part man, all hero. From DreamWorks Animation—creators of the beloved blockbuster franchises Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Boss Baby—comes the canine-crime-fighting film adaptation of Dav Pilkey's New York Times bestselling literary phenomenon: Dog Man. When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together, and a hero is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve—and fetch, sit and roll over. As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out, Free Guy), he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson; Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island). Petey's latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man. When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together.

The film will open in theaters on January 31st, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!