Mother Mary: Official Trailer, 3 New Poster, And 2 HQ Images Released

A24 has released the official trailer, 3 poster, and 1 HQ images from Mother Mary, which is written and directed by David Lowery.

Article Summary A24 unveils the official trailer, three new posters, and a high-quality image for Mother Mary.

Mother Mary is written and directed by David Lowery, known for The Green Knight and other acclaimed films.

The movie stars Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, with original music from Charlie XCX and FKA Twigs.

A24 has not set a specific release date yet, but Mother Mary is expected in theaters spring 2026.

We have a new movie from writer and director David Lowery coming out next year, and it already looks awesome. This year has been hit or miss in terms of what A24 has picked up for distribution, and it absolutely appears to be more misses than hits. The hits they have had have been big ones like Warfare, but there were several movies featuring high-profile casts and crews that came and went without anyone even noticing. Lowery was last in theaters for The Green Knight, a movie not nearly enough of you went to see, but it was 2021, so you'll be forgiven this time and this time only. His new film, which will be out this spring, is called Mother Mary, and the comparisons in the various comment sections are already going crazy. The two leading ladies, Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, are reason enough to check the movie out, but original music from Charlie XCX, Jack Antonoff, and FKATwigs is another. A24 released the official trailer today along with two character posters, a regular poster, and a high-quality image of Hathaway in one of the awesome-looking costumes that will be featured in this film. Mother Mary doesn't have a solid release date yet, but look for it in theaters this spring.

Mother Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance.

Mother Mary, written and directed by David Lowery, stars Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, Isaura Barbé-Brown with Sian Clifford and FKATwigs. It will be released in theaters in spring 2026.

