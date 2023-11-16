Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Aquaman 2, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios, DC Universe, warner bros discovery

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: A New IMAX Poster Is Released

We are a little over a month away from the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and today, we got a new IMAX poster, and it's really well done.

Article Summary New IMAX poster for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom revealed.

Film's success is crucial for DC's end-of-year aspirations.

Jason Momoa returns in sequel to highest-grossing DC film.

Set to make a splash in theaters from December 20, 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery still being a little low-key about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, even though the film is just over a month away. Considering that the studio has three major releases coming out before the end of the year, it's going to be interesting to see how a studio so strapped for cash that they tried to shelve an entire film for a tax write-off tries to push three films with massive budgets that are all coming out in the same month. Absolutely nothing will go wrong here. Anyway, DC has had a rough year, and they would like to end 2023 on a high note by having a film that is a critical and commercial success. They succeeded critically with Blue Beetle, but it underperformed at the box office. This film is also the end of this era of the DC Universe as we head to the next phase of storytelling. It would be nice for it to end well. So, a lot is riding on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but whether or not it can handle that weight remains to be seen. We got a new IMAX poster today, and it's a really good one. We like well-made posters, kudos, this is what we want to see.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!