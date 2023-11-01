Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Death of a Unicorne, Jenna Ortega, paul rudd

A24 Announces Full Cast For Rudd/Ortega Film Death Of A Unicorne

A24 has announced the full cast for their upcoming film Death Of A Unicrone from director Alex Scharfman with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.

Key Points A24 reveals full lineup for forthcoming movie 'Death of a Unicorne', starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.

Supporting cast includes Richard E. Grant, Téa Leoni, Will Poulter, Anthony Carrigan, and others.

Respected trio John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies confirmed for the film's score.

'Death of a Unicorne': A unique storyline involving a fatal unicorn accident and its miraculous curative properties.

A24 has announced the full cast for their upcoming film, Death of a Unicorne, from writer/director Alex Scharfman. Joining stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega will be Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Téa Leoni (Flirting with Disaster, Spanglish), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Sunita Mani (Glow), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead, Paddington 2), and Stephen Park (Asteroid City). Also onboard to score the film are John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. In the movie, "a father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Grant) seeks to exploit the creature's miraculous curative properties. "

A24 Assembles A Fantastic Cast For This One

Scharfman is a writer, director, and producer who is currently in post on his directorial debut film, DEATH OF A UNICORNE, for A24. Prior to UNICORNE, Alex co-founded Secret Engine and has worked as a writer and producer, with film and television projects currently in development with Point Grey, Sugar23, Blumhouse, Lord Miller, Amblin, Amazon, and Sony TV, and has produced independent features such as BLOW THE MAN DOWN and RESURRECTION, among others. Producers on the film are Scharfman, Drew Houpt, and Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine, Tyler Campellone, Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, Tim Headington, and Theresa Steele Page of Ley Line Entertainment. Executive Producers include Ari Aster, Michael Williams, Jacob Epstein, David Darby, Nate Kamiya, Rudd, and Ortega.

With a cast like that, this will be on every film fan's radar when it is released. When that will be, we will update you on when A24 announces it.

