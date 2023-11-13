Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Aquaman 2, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios, DC Universe, warner bros discovery

New Poster For Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Is Released

A new poster for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been released. The last DC film of 2023 will be released on December 22nd.

Article Summary Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom drops new poster, teasing December release.

Warner Bros. bets on sequel to close 2023 amidst a tough year for DC films.

Film marks end of current DC era, setting the stage for a new leadership's vision.

Cast and crew reunite, aiming to surpass the original's blockbuster success.

The release date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom creeps ever closer, and it still feels like we are barely talking about this film. Maybe that has something to do with the fact that Warner Bros. Discovery still has two other big movies coming out, and those two are looking like they could be awards contenders. At the same time, this one will likely be a technical awards contender at best and not much else. The DC Universe took a beating this year, maybe even worse than the MCU did, even with The Marvels underperformance [due to many outside factors that need to be considered] last weekend. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the last chance for DC to end this year on a high note, and it really is the closing of the book on this era of DC Universe movies. From now on, everything released will be done under the new regime, and how this film does will likely determine how involved these versions of these characters are moving forward. This one still has a massive question mark hanging over it, and we'll have to see whether it ends up sinking or swimming. For now, we have a new poster, which is exactly the type of poster you expect.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

