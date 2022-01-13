Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Officially Wraps Production

To say that the success of Aquaman was a bit unexpected might be a bit of an understatement. If you had asked anyone ten years ago which DC property would crack a billion dollars at the box office, Aquaman was not at the top of the list. In fact, he might not have been on the list at all. That isn't the reality we live in, and thanks to director James Wan's unique vision, the movie came out pretty good. It's not anything great, and the critical reviews put it in the solid "pretty good" category, but the audience was clearly there. Needless to say, it's not a surprise that we're getting another one. In 2021, we got some teases and sneak peeks from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as production kicked off, including a bunch of concept art during DC FanDome in October. The movie is still set to come out late this year, and according to Wan's Instagram, they just wrapped production today.

While twelve months to do post-production seems like it should be plenty of time for Wan and company to get Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom done, it really isn't that much. They will likely need pick-ups and some basic reshoots [these happen with every movie all the time and are not indicative of any problems with the film; don't panic], and these movies need a ton of special effects. If there was a DC movie that could get delayed, it very well could be this one, and I wouldn't be surprised if it was. For now, it's holding onto its December release date, and we'll likely learn more about this movie by the late summer if and when Warner Bros. starts marketing it. Considering the box office of the previous film, they will push this sequel hard.

Summary: When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to

protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, and Nicole Kidman. It will be released on December 16th.