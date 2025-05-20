Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer: Mutated Dinosaurs And Perilous Rafting

Check out the new trailer for Jurassic World Rebrtih, which teases all of the worst dinosaurs left behind, and a river rafting trip gone wrong.

Article Summary The new Jurassic World Rebirth trailer teases mutated dinosaurs and intense river rafting action.

The marketing is revealing a lot of the new dinosaurs designs.

The infamous river raft scene from the original Jurassic Park novel finally makes its cinematic debut.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters in July.

The new trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth is here, along with a new poster, and we have so much new footage. Unfortunately, a lot of the new footage shows off some of the mutated dinosaurs that look pretty wild, and they have been pretty upfront about bringing the scary back to Jurassic Park. The problem is that there is nothing scarier than the power of the unknown, and the marketing is showing off all the unknowns; there isn't much to be afraid of. Then again, the first film gave all of us plenty of raptor-filled nightmares without hiding much, so maybe it won't be a problem. This trailer also shows off the river raft scene, which is actually from the first Jurassic Park novel. Did they create this whole ass family with kids in peril so they could add this scene? Maybe, we'll have to see, but if there is a plot point of this film that this writer is worried about, it's that family. We also got a new poster.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

