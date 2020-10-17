Scream Factory Issuing New Discs For Friday The 13th Box Set

Scream Factory yet again has to save face. One of the most anticipated releases of the year on disc, their new Friday The 13th Complete Series box set is a marvel, and it is even crazier that they could get it made in the first place. Yet, like other releases, including famously their Halloween set from a few years ago, there are errors on the discs. Not just audio issues either, which are common. No, these are missing scenes and such. These things happen, but they seem to happen with every box set Scream Factory comes out with. It is a little crazy. You can find the known issues so far down below.

Friday The 13th Collection Known Issues

PART 3 (When viewing in 3D) – First instance of 3D opening credits does not come out of the screen correctly.

PART 9: JASON GOES TO HELL (Unrated Cut) – Missing "snapped wrist" gore in an uncut scene.

PART 10: JASON X: Missing audio during a scene in the film in which Jason kills camp counselors in a sleeping bag.

Here is all the info on how to get your Friday The 13th replacement discs.

"If you would like to sign up to receive the three corrected discs at no cost to you, please go www.discshipment.com and follow the instructions on the form. Replacement disc fulfillment will be handled by a third party. If you have any questions about the status of your replacement disc shipment once you have completed the form, please email info@discshipment.com. Shout! Factory customer service will not have any info on the status of your replacement disc order."

When filling out your form, please enter "Friday the 13 th " in the "What Title Do You Need Replaced" section.

in the section. When filling out your form, you will need to upload a copy of your proof of purchase (photo or scan of receipt or digital receipt from online retailer).