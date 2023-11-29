Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: atomic monster, blumhouse, Night Swim

Night Swim: Blumhouse 2024 Thriller Releases New Trailer

A second terrifying trailer for Atomic Monster and Blumhouse thriller Night Swim, which is releasing in theaters on January 5th.

Article Summary New trailer for Blumhouse's 'Night Swim' released, revealing more spine-chilling scenes.

The film features a star-studded cast including Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon.

'Night Swim', a supernatural thriller, is slated to hit theaters on January 5th.

The movie, based on a 2014 short film, promises to submerge audiences in terror.

Night Swim will be the next big Blumhouse/Atomic Monster film to be released in theaters on January 5th, and a new trailer has just been released. Written and directed by Bruce McGuire, from a short by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst, it stars Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, and Gavin Warren. When the first trailer debuted, it made a pretty big splash with audiences. You can see the brand-new trailer down below, which was first shown on the Blumhouse X/Twitter account this morning.

Night Swim Should Clean Up At The Box Office

No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim. Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead). Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under into the depths of inescapable terror.

There is something so terrifying about water that this is one a lot of people will watch through their fingers. That includes myself. Usually, horror set in and around water does not get to me, but something about these trailers unnerves me. And that scene that implies the malevolent force can get you outside the pool, like from a cup of water? Nope.

Night Swim will be released in theaters on January 5th.

