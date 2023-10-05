Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: atomic monster, blumhouse, james wan, jason blum, Night Swim

Night Swim trailer Reveals Latest Blumhouse/Atomic Monster Film

After M3gan, the next Atomic Monster and Blumhouse co-production has been revealed. Check out the trailer for Night Swim.

Night Swim is a new thriller coming to theaters soon and is the latest film in the partnership between Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. Those two are still in talks to merge as well, though no news on that has come in quite some time. Their last film together, M3gan, was a massive success, so expectations for this one will be pretty high. It stars Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, and Gavin Warren. It is written and directed by Bryce McGuire, from a short film he and Rod Blackhurst made. It's not bad to have James Wan and Jason Blum listed as your producers as well. Check out the trailer below.

Night Swim Synopsis

Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead). Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under into the depths of inescapable terror.

What a great trailer. It starts off so nice and peaceful, and then the Blumhouse and Atomic Monster logos pop up, and the dread sets in. Then, James Wan's name, then more signs that this will not go well for the girl in the pool. There is something so terrifying about water that this is one a lot of people will watch through their fingers—more on this when we find out when Night Swim is releasing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!