Back to the Future Part II: Darlene Vogel (Spike) Shares BTS Photos

There's no denying Back to the Future's place as one of cinema's most beloved science fiction franchises. While most of the focus comes to the original 1985 film, Amblin Road unearthed some behind the scenes photos of its 1989 sequel Back to the Future Part II. The set photos were of Hill Valley in 2015. The preceding scene, which was the cliffhanger for the first film, was that Doc (Christopher Lloyd) tells Marty (Michael J. Fox) and Jennifer that something has to be done to save their kids in the future. As the duo board the DeLorean, Marty tells Doc they don't have enough road to get up to 88 mph, which is the required speech for time travel to happen. "Where we're going, we don't need roads," Doc slyly replies before flying his glasses down and revealing the car's new aerial propulsion to fly off.

As the trio land in 2015, Doc knocks Jennifer out with gas, because she was asking too many questions. Doc reveals to Marty how his loser son gets framed for a crime he didn't commit. The 2015 scenes allowed Fox and Tom Wilson to play their future relatives in Marty McFly Jr and Griff. The BTS photos came courtesy of Darlene Vogel, who plays Spike, a member of Griff's gang pictured with Wilson in the first pic. The second was a rear crowd shot as Griff gets led away in cuffs by a pair of police officers. The third shot is an extras' shot on the Hill Valley Courthouse. The last is another group extras' shot.

Vogel talked with Amblin about the experience of shooting her first film. "I had just moved out to LA. I walked into my agent's office one day, and he was like, 'How young can you play?'," she said. "I was like, 'I don't know…whatever.' He sent me over to meet with the casting director of Back to the Future II. It wasn't even an audition. It was just a meet and greet. They brought me back again to meet Ricky Dean Logan (Data) and Jason Scott Lee (Whitey). We just had to improvise, and then I got the part. We didn't know the enormity of things. I don't even remember if I knew anything about Back to the Future. I have no idea if I even saw the first movie yet. I am the worst person when it comes to this stuff. I have no clue."

Exclusive: These never before seen images from the set of BTTF II were shared with us exclusively by @Dvogel1025. Be sure to read our interview with the actress here: https://t.co/TmjonndgK4 To Be Continued…➡️#BacktotheFuture #BacktotheFutureII pic.twitter.com/h2ruuDqENz — Amblin Road (@AmblinRoad) August 24, 2020

Back to the Future Part II also earned a special place in pop culture history with its bold predictions, including the end of an over-100-year-old World Series curse of the Chicago Cubs, which they did eventually win in 2016, but it's pretty accurate considering the film partly takes place in 2015. It also predicted thinner widescreen televisions, which are currently HDTVs. While we don't have rehydrating expanding instant pizza yet and fax machines have largely been replaced by email, the film was largely ahead of its time. Will we see commercial flying cars?