Sinners Star and Director Discuss the Possibility of Another Story

The director and star of the new Warner Bros. horror film Sinners reveal their stance on another installment story within the same universe.

Sinners is set in 1932 Mississippi, blending Southern Gothic horror with themes of brotherhood and racial tension.

Fans are speculating on possible continuations, including prequels or sequels within the Sinners supernatural world.

Sinners has earned critical acclaim for its haunting atmosphere, strong direction, and Michael B. Jordan’s dual role.

Set in the sweltering Mississippi Delta of 1932, Ryan Coogler's Sinners unveils a Southern Gothic horror steeped in racial tension and a terrifying supernatural presence, following identical twin brothers and World War I veterans, Elijah ("Smoke") and Elias ("Stack"), both portrayed by Michael B. Jordan. Returning to their rural hometown after a stint working for Al Capone in Chicago, they invest their ill-gotten gains in a juke joint for the local Black community, envisioning a haven of music and hope amidst the devastating realities of the Jim Crow South.

Their aspirations, however, are swiftly overshadowed by a malevolent supernatural entity that has taken root in their home. As the brothers grapple with the pervasive prejudice of the era, embodied by figures like the racist landowner Hogwood, they must also confront a terrifying evil that threatens not only their lives but the very soul of their community. And at its core, Sinners aims to weave together these recurring themes of brotherhood, survival, and the dual nature of evil, both human and otherworldly.

Now, during a recent interview with GamesRadar+ about exploring this universe in another film, Jordan and Coogler admitted that they're open to more.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan Would Love to Explore More Sinners

Jordan admits, "I mean, you know, I'm always… I'd be up for it. Not saying he wouldn't, but he calls the shots!" Coogler then adds, "I call the shots? Zinzi?! I mean, no, for me, my favorite movies are ones where it feels like a world was happening before, and a world is gonna happen after." Jordan chimes in once more, "Yeah, that you care about the characters, and that you wanna see what happened to 'em? What happened before?"

The film boasts a compelling ensemble cast alongside Jordan, including Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Li Jun Li, Buddy Guy, and Delroy Lindo, each contributing to Coogler's vision. Since its release earlier this month, Sinners has been met with significant critical acclaim, with particular praise for Coogler's direction and screenplay, the film's haunting visual atmosphere, its cast, and Jordan's compelling dual performance. While there hasn't been specific mention of how this story would continue (if given the chance), the rich and unsettling world Coogler has crafted has naturally led to fan speculation about potential future stories. It is vampires we're talking about here, so there's probably plenty of avenues that Coogler could explore, right?

