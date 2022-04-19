Leslie Grace Says that Batgirl "Is a Detective Story" with Depth

It's been a long road for Batgirl fans to receive a cinematic adaptation of the beloved character (also known as Barbara Gordon). Still, we're inching our way closer to the end of a highly anticipated countdown. Soon enough, HBO Max will drop their exclusive release Batgirl, a film that will be the character's first standalone story in this capacity, with the character getting some much-deserved time in the spotlight.

With an unspecified release date (still slated for sometime in 2022), the movie recently wrapped filming in Glasgow, Scotland, offering fans a first look at the film's star Leslie Grace in action. And, thankfully, in full costume too! Though we've had enough visual teases and casting announcements to hold us over, the woman behind the Batgirl cowl herself recently discussed the tone of the film and how important duality is to this adaptation.

In conversation with E! News, Grace teases, "I will say one of my favorite things about our script and the heart of our movie is that you get to see Babs and this alter-ego that she summons up, Batgirl, vacillate between the nuances of life and good and bad and black and white, and that there so much in between. At the end of the day, in Gotham, so there's always a case, right? It's kind of like an investigative story; it's a detective story, so she does have a case that drives her into these crazy situations."

In reference to the origin aspect of the film and the live-action version of Babs, Grace later added, "There's not a lot of nuances in her thinking at the beginning of the story, and she gets herself into a lot of these sticky situations and has to discover a lot about parts of herself in order to get herself out of them. So, you'll get to see her grow from that kind of perspective of the world, and I really, really love that. It's like all your favorite superheroes; you get to see their origin story."

With the noir inclinations of the 2022 version of Batman, are you hoping for a similar tone? Or should this Batgirl feel a little closer to the world we know in Batman Returns, given the involvement of Michael Keaton?