Batgirl Star Reveals the Film Has Reached the Final Week of Filming

It feels like it was just yesterday when we were given the glorious news that the fan-favorite DC hero (and Bat-Family member) Batgirl would be appearing in her own film, and now the film is perfectly progressing in a timely manner.

With a few behind-the-scenes shots leaking recently, followed by an epic display of Barbara Gordon's heroic (and comic-inspired) costume, the comic-book higher powers have granted us the glorious gift of smooth sailing, and Batgirl is quickly approaching. In a recent social media post, Batgirl star Leslie Grace revealed that we're even closer to her live-action solo debut and adding to our already immense excitement.

On Instagram, Grace shared a series of photos from her experience(s) filming and captioned the post, "This is a, 'it's our last week of shooting #Batgirl, and I'm getting emotional' be prepared for more. But in advance – Scotland, thank you endlessly for welcoming us with open arms and gifting us the perfect city to create our Gotham. It's not the end yet, but I didn't want to miss a moment to say thank you as I'm sitting here reflecting on all we've gotten to experience thanks to you. I will never forget my time here."

Just a few months ago, Grace also took to social media to share a first official look at her version of the caped hero and wrote," 'I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.' – Batgirl, Year One." That quote, costume preview, and the addition of cast member Ivory Aquino as the "Year One" character Alysia Yeoh, is all the evidence we need to know this is Barbara's introductory chapter, so hopefully, we're seeing the design of a long-term Batgirl franchise.

Are you excited for the upcoming debut of Grace as Batgirl? The film is slated for an unknown release date later this year on HBO Max,