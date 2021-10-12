Batgirl Star On Training for Her Upcoming DC Role

Now that we have our live-action Batgirl, the training must commence!

Earlier this year, DC and HBO Max announced that we would be (finally) getting a chance to see Batgirl brought to life in her own solo project, something talked about for a few years with a few creative shifts. Just when we thought the project was a distant memory, the standalone film was confirmed along with Blue Beetle and Zatanna – and soon after, Leslie Grace was announced to play Barbara Gordon.

Now that we have our official Batgirl and the promise that her film is getting priority from HBO Max/Warner Bros., Grace has expressed her excitement to get hands-on very soon. In a recent interview with Billboard, Grace divulged about her preparation and shares, "Lots and lots of training! I'm currently fight-training every day with my amazing 'martial arts mom,' Ming Qiu, who cracks the whip! I've never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions! I'm also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything."

Talking about the pressure that comes with portraying such a beloved character, the actor adds, "I'm so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years. It's a huge responsibility but also an honor – and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!"

The upcoming HBO Max film Batgirl will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with a script penned by Christina Hodson. Are you excited to see what Grace brings to the Batgirl character?