Xolo Maridueña Has Been Cast as Blue Beetle for HBO Max

Early Monday, it was reported that DC was looking to tap actor Xolo Maridueña for the role of Blue Beetle, and it looks like the casting choice is now official!

First reported by The Wrap, we learned that Maridueña was being sought out by DC/Warner Bros. for the upcoming HBO Max film. Now, Adam Couch, an editor for The Hollywood Reporter, shared a red-carpet photo from The Suicide Squad with confirmation of the actor's involvement. In the photo, Maridueña is alongside Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto, with a message that reads, "#BlueBeetle has arrived at #TheSuicideSquad ! Director Angel Manuel Soto and Warners execs surprised Xolo Maridueña with the news at dinner just last night".

This comes as a major first for DC films, as the first to follow a Latino character. Blue Beetle is currently said to follow Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes, the third comic book character to assume the Blue Beetle identity. After the confirmation that we'd also be getting to see In the Heights star Leslie Grace in Batgirl, this marks the second confirmation of motion on an HBO Max and DC film exclusive, with other projects like Zatanna still in the works.

Maridueña later took to his Instagram stories to share the news as well, confirming his involvement in multiple re-posts from the premiere of the James Gunn DC title – one of which simply reads, "it's official… holy crap" paired with a side-by-side of the star and Blue Beetle. Maridueña has recently made a name for himself with his leading role in the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Now that the 20-year-old has nabbed a role in the DC universe, the actor is making moves to ensure his future as part of the next generation of heroes.

With a confirmed Blue Beetle on the way, what characters or storylines are you hoping to see transpire?