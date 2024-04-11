Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: christopher nolan, interstellar, paramount

Interstellar Coming Back To Theaters In IMAX For 10th Anniversary

Christopher Nolan fans will have a reason to go to theaters this year, as Interstellar will get a re-release for its 10th anniversary.

Christopher Nolan's epic stars McConaughey, Hathaway, and Chastain.

The film won an Academy Award for Best Special Effects in 2014.

Nolan's success with Oppenheimer may prompt more re-releases soon.

Interstellar, the heady 2014 sci-fi film from Christopher Nolan, will re-release in theaters to celebrate its tenth anniversary this year, including in IMAX. The announcement was made during the big Paramount presentation at CinemaCon today, a bit of a surprise really. Though, with how much Oppenheimer made, I guess not. The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn and Michael Caine. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, taking home the prize for Best Special Effects that year.

Insert Interstellar Crying McConaughey Meme

In Earth's future, a global crop blight and a second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael Caine), a brilliant NASA physicist, is working on plans to save mankind by transporting Earth's population to a new home via a wormhole. But first, Brand must send former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and a team of researchers through the wormhole and across the galaxy to find out which of three planets could be mankind's new home.

This one, while not my favorite film of Nolan's, does forever hold a special place in my heart. It was the final film I saw in theaters with my oldest and close friend Jeff before he developed and succumbed to a brain tumor. I have avoided watching it ever since, though it does bring a smile to my face whenever the infamous crying scene pops up, as we both found it moving and hilarious at the same time. Again, with how much money Oppenheimer brought in, I am surprised that all of Nolan's films are not playing constantly in theaters at this point. The re-release will be this fall.

Keep it locked here all week long for every big announcement made from Vegas at CinemaCon, as we still have the Disney presentation to go…

