Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, he-man, masters of the universe, skeletor

Masters Of The Universe: Stay Hyped With These New Character Posters

Get your best look yet at the characters from Masters of the Universe in 18 new posters released today by Amazon MGM.

Article Summary Amazon MGM drops 18 new Masters of the Universe character posters as the live-action film nears its theatrical debut.

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, with Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, and Jared Leto.

Travis Knight directs Masters of the Universe, bringing Eternia to life with a live-action look rooted in the cartoon.

With Masters of the Universe opening June 5, excitement is surging as the long-awaited movie finally becomes real.

Masters of the Universe is less than a month away, and today, Amazon MGM released 18 new character posters from the much-anticipated film. It stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The film is directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Is Only A Couple Of Weeks Away!

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

These are our best looks at the characters from the film yet, and I cannot believe my eyes. I can finally admit to myself that this is happening and is a real movie. They nailed the looks, if you ask me. It is a perfect blend of live action and the spirit and look of the animated Masters of the Universe cartoon. I never in my wildest dreams thought this was going to actually happen, and here we are, only three weeks away from the film being in theaters. If you need me on June 5, you know where to find me.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!