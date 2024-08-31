Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: I Know What You Did Last Summer, i still know what you did last summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer Star on Her Potential Return

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer star Brandy Norwood reveals that there have been conversations about her return to the upcoming film.

The crew behind the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer flick from Sony Pictures has clearly heard about fans' desire to see Karla return to the franchise (similar to Kirby in Scream VI), as Brandy Norwood has recently confirmed conversations about her character's involvement in the third film. And honestly, if she's already an established survivor and the film intends to include a few legacy character storylines — it feels like it only makes sense to get her back in the mix anyway!

During a recent interview with ET, the I Still Know What You Did Last Summer fan-favorite revealed that there have been rumblings about a potential return to the franchise, telling the outlet, "I've heard some things about [a possible return for I Know What You Did Last Summer 3]. So hopefully. I don't know how [Karla] would come back. I haven't thought about that yet. But I know that she should come back. She should definitely come back. They have [reached out], so we'll see what happens. I would love that."

I Know What You Did Last Summer 3 Cast and Creative Team

The confirmed cast of the next I Know What You Did Last Summer installment includes Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Sarah Pidgeon (Gotham), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), and Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid). While Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr's return has yet to be confirmed, both are expected to return for the third entry. The film is slated to be directed by Do Revenge filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with a script penned by Leah McKendrick based on a concept developed between Robinson and McKendrick.

The untitled I Know What You Did Last Summer film is expected to hit theaters on July 18, 2025. Are you excited about the prospect of Karla's return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

