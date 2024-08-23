Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortega, tim burton

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: New BTS Featurette Spotlight Astrid

Warner Bros. has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, spotlighting Jenna Ortega's Astrid.

When it was announced that Jenna Ortega was joining the cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it was about the most unsurprising news anyone had heard in a very long time. She had worked with director Tim Burton before, and considering the roles she was taking on, it seemed like she would fit right into this universe. We have been learning more and more about her character, Astrid, as the movie's release date creeps ever closer. Warner Bros. has actually been doing a pretty good job of showing enough footage to pique interest but not enough to ruin the film. They started off the year strong but had a very rough summer, and this is the first film they have on the docket that could turn things around for them. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will make its debut at the Venice Film Festival later this month, and today, Warner Bros. released a new behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on Astrid.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity's Gate).

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith, and David Katzenberg executive producing.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, nationwide and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

