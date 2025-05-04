Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: The Way Of Water

Avatar: Fire and Ash Star Says The Sullys Will Be "Tested As A Family"

Avatar: Fire and Ash star Zoe Saldaña says Neytiri, in her grief, will question everything in her life, from herself to her husband to her way of life.

It's only May, so there is still plenty of time before Avatar: Fire and Ash becomes the hot topic, but that isn't stopping Empire from dropping new information on us every month. They have decided to do a series titled Path to Pandora with new exclusives every month until the film comes out. At the end of the previous film, the Sully family lost one of their own, and Fire and Ash picks up after that with that loss being very raw for everyone in the family. However, the loss of a child is different for a mother, and Neytiri is not in a good place, and that will have a real impact on everyone, as star Zoe Saldaña explained in a new interview.

"That pain is seamlessly followed up on," Saldaña explained. "And because it doesn't really have anywhere to go, and doesn't go away, rage can also come from it. [The Sullys] are going to be tested as a family. … Not only would everything that's happening compel her to question the bond she has with her husband, but also her bond with herself, her people, her land, and the way the Na'vi are. She's going to question everything."

The death of a child tends to be a cataclysmic event in a family, so it's not at all surprising that it will be a focal point in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is going to be a unique release for this franchise, much the same way the first and second films were. The first was, well, the first, and it made a massive impact. The second was something people had been waiting for over a decade, and it had that level of anticipation attached to it. This film, however, has a pretty reasonable amount of time, three years, between movies two and three. So are people going to be as interested in the world of Pandora without thirteen years of build-up? That will be the true test of this franchise and will help set the tone for movies four and five.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is the third movie of five in the series.

