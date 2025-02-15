Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: bioshock, francis lawrence, netflix

BioShock: Francis Lawrence Confirms He's Still Attached To Direct

Director Francis Lawrence has confirmed that he's still attached to the big-screen adaptation of BioShock, which has been in development since 2008.

The BioShock movie has been put through the wringer. The last we heard about the film was over the summer when we learned it was another victim of the leadership change at Netflix. The film wasn't canceled but would move forward with a much smaller budget. Since then, we haven't heard anything else, but for a movie that has been hanging out in development hell since the early 2000s, this isn't that long to go without hearing anything. Director Francis Lawrence caught up with Collider and spoke about all of his upcoming projects, including Constantine 2 and Sunrise on the Reaping. He was also asked about BioShock, and Lawrence replied, "I am still attached. Yes, we're still working on that one, that's one also that I'm very excited about." It sounds like things are still a bit vague, but BioShock is one of those projects that is just as relevant now, thematically, as it was when it was released. If we need to wait, we can keep waiting.

BioShock Has Been In Development Hell Since 2008

For a long time, it felt like video game adaptations could not get it together, and several were in such a low level of development hell that they were frozen in a lake of ice. Then, one by one, those projects started happening and getting off the ground. The Halo TV show actually came to pass, even if it didn't make much of an impact, and the Uncharted film was all right and did pretty damn well commercially. So it was time to cut free another project from that frozen lake in development hell, and Netflix announced in February 2022 that they would be making a movie based on BioShock.

People have been trying to make this film happen since 2008, but it never happened. Netflix announced the project, and months later, in August, The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence would be directing it, with Michael Green writing the script. Things have been pretty quiet since then, and people's opinions on what a video game adaptation can and should have has only improved, with The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming critical and commercial success stories. At the end of November 2023, Lawrence praised the script, saying, "It's good; I have a really good script." Currently, there isn't a start date for the production or any casting information.

