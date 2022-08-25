The Bioshock Movie Snags Hunger Games Director Francis Lawrence

Back in February, not long after the world finally got to see Uncharted after it meandered in production hell for over a decade, Netflix announced that they are bringing yet another video game movie that has been in on-and-off development since 2008 to the big screen. In 2008 they announced the Uncharted film, and it was also announced that the critically acclaimed Bioshock was also getting a film adaptation. However, 2008 was a different time, and it was still very common for properties based on comic books or video games to be a little ashamed of their source material. The people who were initially involved in the film, which was officially canceled in 2013, wanted to make something true to the source material. Netflix announced they were officially bringing the critically acclaimed game to the streaming service, but we didn't get any other details. Here we are, half a year later, and there has been more movement on this project. According to Deadline, Bioshock has managed to snag Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, and Michael Green is writing the script.

When we posted our review of Uncharted, we talked about the difference between interactive and inactive mediums and how video games have had the unique challenge when it comes to adaptation. However, the Uncharted games have always had a rather generic story [not a dig, just a fact] so the developers could focus on other things. However, while Bioshock is not the most unique thing in the world, it tends to be more original, and someone like Lawrence could make the city of Rapture look special. The devil will be in the details of production design and cinematography when it comes to making this movie look unique and really capture the world that fans fell in love with so many years ago. We don't have any further details, but we'll keep eager fans updated once Netflix reveals more.

