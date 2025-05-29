Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later

28 Years Later BTS Vignette: Rules Of The Island & A Rite Of Passage

28 Years Later star Aaron Taylor-Johnson talks about the rules of the island and a rite of passage in a new behind-the-scenes vignette.

Article Summary Aaron Taylor-Johnson discusses his character and the island's strict rules in a new 28 Years Later BTS vignette

The island community enforces unique rituals and a rite of passage tied to dangerous excursions on the mainland

The behind-the-scenes feature teases growing tension and possible rule-breaking among survivors

Fresh footage hints at the film's ominous atmosphere and survivalist themes as the saga continues

We're starting to get some more behind-the-scenes stuff for 28 Years Later as the release date rage virus sprints ever closer. We have a behind-the-scenes vignette from the UK Sony YouTube channel with star Aaron Taylor-Johnson telling us a little about his character, but also about the culture and society they are currently living in. The island has some very specific rules about going on the mainland, and we can only assume those rules are going to become a problem in the film. Do we really see this rite of passage hunt going well? Of course not, we wouldn't have a movie if it did, but in what ways it's going to go wrong will be the fun part, along with seeing how people thrive in a world where everyone else has left them behind.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

