Birds Of Prey: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Reflects Epic Huntress Sequence

Mary Elizabeth Winstead provided her fair share of memorable moments in Cathy Yan's Birds Of Prey in 2020 as the lethal assassin Huntress. One particular sequence that stood out was the climactic amusement park sequence that found herself along with her teammates in Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) taking on the forces of Black Mask/Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor). Speaking with Collider, Winstead opened up about the slide stunt with blades providing a signature moment for Huntress.

The Birds Of Prey Climactic Sequence

"Our stunt team, my stunt double Hayley [Wright], they showed it to me and it was one of those things I watched and I went, 'Huh, that's funny that you think I'm gonna do that because I have no idea how to do that and I don't imagine I ever will,'" Winstead said. "I just thought it was very cute that they thought that they were gonna teach me how to do it." The actress broke it down. "I go into the slide, I sort of spider jump myself up with my hands and legs in the sides of the slide and then Matty [Libatique], our DP, slides down under me and then our stunt performer slides down under me and then I flip around and land on him and then stab him all the way down the slide. So that's what they showed me and what I just thought was impossible to do and somehow, you practice it enough that you're just able to do it."

It wasn't as laborious as originally thought. "We did have a couple takes where the DP and I full-on crashed into each other and it was like everything just kind of went black at the end, because we really did shoot out a slide at the end of it," Winstead explained. "You just went flying out! [Laughs] So it was a bit of a dangerous one, but it was pretty exhilarating, especially when we got it right. It was really exciting." For more on her additional work including Sky High, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and Kate, you can go to Collider.