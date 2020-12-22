Margot Robbie Says There Aren't Plans for a Birds of Prey Sequel

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is probably one of the sadder movie stories to come out of 2020. While a lot of movies got delayed or released on streaming, it seemed that everything and then some were working against the movie. It came out mere weeks before the pandemic got really bad, but even before that, the movie was having a hard time finding an audience despite the good reviews. They moved up the VOD release once it became apparent that things were going to get bad and it did all right on home release as well. Despite it being a smaller movie that didn't cost that much to make, it's very hard to justify a sequel when there doesn't appear to be an audience.

Unless Birds of Prey achieves some sort of cult following in the next year or so, we might be done with this particular side of the DC Universe. Star Margot Robbie recently did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and when she was asked if a sequel was in the works and the answer was not exactly promising. "I don't know. Nothing imminent at this stage, nothing worth mentioning," Robbie said. That's a shame, but that doesn't mean it can't happen down the road. Robbie seems to have a lot of love for the character of Harley Quinn and is already coming back to play her in The Suicide Squad.

Robbie also went on to talk about the program she launched with her Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson to help female writers break into the action space, and some women from that program have already sold projects. "To think that female writers wouldn't want to write action films — or any genre other than low-budget, character-driven stuff — is ridiculous," Robbie said.

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, directed by Cathy Yan, stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor.