Black Canary Movie Reportedly in the Works for HBO Max

Unfortunately, when Birds of Prey came out in early 2020, it did not exactly light the box office on fire. Despite getting decent reviews and being a glorious hot mess in the best possible way, there weren't a lot of people heading out to see it, and then any long-term box office love it could have gotten from word of mouth was kneecapped by the COVID-19 pandemic. We haven't heard much about the movie or the cast ever since because it didn't do that well, and when that happens, you don't usually get sequel news. However, HBO Max is starting to do the original movie thing, and that's how we're getting Batgirl and Blue Beetle movies. Apparently, we are reportedly getting another female-fronted movie pushed directly onto HBO Max. According to Cinelinx (via Collider), Lovecraft County writer Misha Green is reportedly working on a Black Canary project with Jurnee Smollett reprising the role of Black Canary.

The source says that while it's being called a "project," it sounds like this will be a Black Canary movie. This isn't confirmed yet and is likely something that would be confirmed in two months at FanDome, which the source says might be the case. Both Green and Smollett said previously that they would like to work together on something Canary-related. A movie does seem more likely in this case, but we'll have to see what comes out of FanDome in October. There are a lot of DC-related rumors floating around, and FanDome would be the time to confirm some fun stuff.

Summary: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, directed by Cathy Yan, stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor. It's currently streaming on HBO Max [go watch it].