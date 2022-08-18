Blumhouse Casts Ariana DeBose In New Culinary Thriller For Prime Video

Blumhouse has set Ariana DeBose as the star of a new thriller for Prime Video. Titled House of Spoils, it will be directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy from their own script. Prime Video and Amazon have teamed previously on the Welcome To the Blumhouse series of films, as well as the upcoming slasher comedy Totally Killer starring Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, and Randall Park. DeBose is coming off an Award-winning Academy performance in West Side Story and will play "an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant, and contends with the powerful spirit of the estate's previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn." Deadline had the news.

Blumhouse & Prime Video Together Again

"Since Blow the Man Down, we have been huge fans of Bridget and Danielle's unique filmmaking voice and knew we needed to be a part of whatever they wanted to do next," said Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios. "Pairing their thrilling script with Ariana's incredible talent is a dream come true, and we could not be more excited to bring this story to the screen and to our customers around the world." "We're excited to see Ariana's fresh, bold and spirited energy that won her an Oscar in a role that is completely different," said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television. "And with the gifted filmmaking team of Bridget and Danielle, the talent in front of and behind the camera is exceptional."

Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse and leave it to them to snag a name like DeBose for a role like this. She instantly makes this a must-watch, and hopefully, it heads into production soon.