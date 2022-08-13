Bodies Bodies Bodies is This Summer's Funniest Film {Review}

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a modern thriller through and through. While the story takes a little time to find its footing, it hits the ground running in the second half. The strong cast brings it and really sells the material. Funnier than you would think walking into the theater, it barrels to the conclusion that many will not see coming, though obvious after the fact. Most importantly, it is fun and the funniest film of the summer.

Bodies Bodies Bodies Is Fun And Interesting

A group of friends decide to get together to ride out a hurricane, and when they decide to play a game called Bodies Bodies Bodies, things go awry as loyalties are tested, truths come out, and people start dying. Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson make up the group of friends, and they all have great chemistry with each other. Stenberg and Sennott are particularly good here, Stenberg as the vulnerable character we are rooting for the whole time, and Sennott as the wacky and hilarious one, stealing the comedy trophy from Davidson here. One thing that shocked me was just how funny this script is. Written by Sarah DeLappe from a story by Kristen Roupenian, there are some genuine belly laughs throughout the runtime, which adds a layer to the story that feels refreshing, and after the first bit, is needed.

Directed by Halina Reijn, the film takes a little bit to get going. It is also a bit hamfisted as characters refer to things and talk to each other only to set up things that will happen later in an obvious fashion. It is a bit annoying, and only after the film finishes do you realize that they do that on purpose, to teeter on the edge of parody. The film is gorgeous, and for a movie that mostly relies on being lit by cell phone lights for long stretches, it does a better job than most blockbusters keeping the action on screen and having it make sense.

The film also does a fantastic job separating the characters from their best friend, technology. When they are cut off from their devices, they are completely lost and descend into madness, leading to some of the funniest moments in the film. Even as they stare death in the face, all these people can talk about is if someone is lying in a group text. The absurdity of it all makes it hilarious.

If only that first half hour was a bit stronger, this would be another home run for A24 this year. Ultimately Bodies Bodies Bodies overcomes that stumble out of the gate and ends up with an ending that will surprise most but will be obvious to all. Seriously, we should all see this one coming just from who was cast. Overall, this is a fun thriller that has cult classic written all over it.

Bodies Bodies Bodies Review by Jeremy Konrad 7 / 10 Bodies Bodies Bodies is way funnier than you would think walking into the theater, and a wild thriller with an ending we should all see coming.