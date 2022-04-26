CinemaCon 2022: First Look At Margot Robbie As Barbie Released

CinemaCon 2022 has all the news dropping, and the Warner Bros. panel is going on as we speak, and they just dropped the first image as Margot Robbie as barbie in her trusty pink convertible. The Greta Gerwig directed project is filming now and has a stellar cast including Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, and Kate McKinnon. We also now know that the film will release in theaters on July 21st, 2023.

CinemaCon Was The Perfect Place To Debut Barbie

Our own Kaitlyn Booth is live blogging the Warner Bros presentation as we speak, and we are bringing you all the news as it happens all week long from CinemaCon. Keep your eyes here, won't you?