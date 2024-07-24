Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: a complete unknown, james mangold

A Complete Unknown: First Teaser Trailer For James Mangold's new Film

Searchlight has released the first teaser trailer and images from A Complete Unknown. It is directed by James Mangold and stars Timothée Chalamet.

Article Summary Searchlight drops the first teaser trailer for James Mangold's biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in this highly anticipated film set in the 60s New York music scene.

The film follows Dylan's meteoric rise to fame as a folk singer and cultural icon.

A Complete Unknown aims for a December release, fueling awards season buzz.

Searchlight is coming in hot for the awards season yet again, but instead of something insanely weird, they are going the more traditional route of a biopic this time. James Mangold is a fantastic director with one awesome musician biopic under his belt, and now he is going for a second one with A Complete Unknown. The first teaser trailer was released today along with a bunch of images as well. We don't have an official release date yet, but it looks like they are shooting for a December release for this one, which tracks.

A Complete Unknown: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician BOB DYLAN (Timothée Chalamet)'s meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking

A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. It is directed by James Mangold and produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothée Chalamet, and James Mangold. A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters in December.

