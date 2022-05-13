Bullet Train: Brian Tyree Henry Talks Thomas the Tank Engine

Yesterday, Sony announced that Bullet Train was getting pushed back a week from the end of July to the beginning of August. The studio wants this movie to be the last big movie of the summer, and from the footage that we got the chance to see at CinemaCon, this one does look like a lot of fun. One of the duos we got introduced to in the footage we got to see was Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine and Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon. Both in the scenes we saw and in a new interview with Empire, Henry talks about Lemon's very interesting form of judging mortality.

"He knows how to tell his marks based on certain characteristics of Thomas The Tank Engine," Henry said. "He can tell if there's somebody that's reliable, something that needs to be killed right away, or somebody that is actually up to little schemes."

Henry apparently got very into Thomas for his Bullet Train character, and it's one of the first things that we learn about him during the movie. It was dominating behind the scenes as well.

"I would find myself whistling the Thomas The Tank Engine tune in-between takes," Henry recalls. "One time I pulled my phone out to check something and Aaron was like, 'What the hell are you doing?' I told him I really need to understand the difference between a diesel and autonomous engine."

We might have to wait an extra week for Bullet Train, but all signs point to this being one of the good ones of the year. At least if that first reel is anything to go by. Whether or not it can maintain that momentum or stick the landing remains to be seen.

Summary: An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch, stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio. It will be released on August 5th.