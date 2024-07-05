Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, shawn levy

Deadpool & Wolverine: The Cameos Are Not The Story Of The Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has confirmed that the cameos in the film are "peppered in throughout" and not part of the story.

The further into the Marvel Cinematic Universe we go, the more it seems that cameos and references are the main star instead of something neat you get as a bonus. Those references and cameos were supposed to help build a world outside the movie we are currently watching, not be the main attraction or even the reason the movie exists. The latter parts of the MCU seem to forget that, and no movie is in more danger of being nothing but references than Deadpool & Wolverine. Now, this is not to say that there can't be plenty of cameos and references in the film. It wouldn't be a Deadpool movie if he weren't acknowledging all of this nonsense, but they can't be why people see the film. You need a good story and compelling characters, above all else. Director Shawn Levy reassured Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview that the cameos are there, but they are not part of the story.

"We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie," Levy explains. "But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base."

So far, Marvel Studios has spoiled two of the cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, and we'll have to see if they spoil anymore and what they will be before the release date later this month.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

