Bring a Piece of "All Dogs Go to Heaven" Home Today

Some movies can define one's childhood. These movies become more than nostalgic and instead thread themselves into the fabric of who we are. Some of these movies also just happen to include murderous, smoking dogs whose actions lead to existential questions about life and death, about good and evil… about heaven and hell. That's right; I'm talking All Dogs Go to Heaven. It's amazing to look back and see what this movie for children was able to do when it was released in 1989. To say that this Don Bluth film contains hilariously inappropriate moments is an understatement, but it didn't play that way as a kid. Instead, as a child, it seemed like an animation that invited the viewers in for a dark but hopeful secret. For a film that includes prohibition-era metaphors, angels and demons squabbling over who gets the right to pets' afterlives, and the mob-style whacking of its protagonist, a dog drunk off of human beer… the fact that its ultimate message is hope is truly something special. It may be funny to look back with the eyes of adulthood at how intense this film was, but it was a film that stood out even then, as it was, for its aspiration to be different. Now, you can own a piece of its history.

All Dogs Go to Heaven Background Color Key Group of 4 (Don Bluth, 1989).

A superb group of hand-rendered Color Key paintings from this fan-favorite animated feature. One actually includes an image of Itchy Itchford operating the junkyard magnet, while another shows the magnet underwater, picking up an abandoned car. There's also a view of the heap of old cars, with an old lighted sign being hoisted up, and a view of the sidewalk and fountain. The art is painted with gouache on illustration boards with partially-skimmed backs; average size is 8" x 5". Each board has a protective acetate overlay with production markings. Overall condition is Very Good, with minor handling wear.

Best of luck to all of those heading over to Heritage Auctions to bid for this All Dogs Go to Heaven hand-rendered Color Key paintings.