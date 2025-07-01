Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Quaxly

Pokémon GO Has Announced Quaxly Community Day for July

Pokémon GO will now complete its trio of Paldea Starter Community Days with Quaxly Community Day next month on July 20th, 2025.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Quaxly Community Day lands July 20, 2025, completing the Paldea starter trio.

Shiny Quaxly debuts with boosted odds and exclusive moves: Hydro Cannon and Aqua Step for Quaquaval.

Special and free Timed Research offer themed Quaxly encounters, Premium Battle Pass, and more rewards.

Enjoy event bonuses like 3× Catch Stardust, extra Candy, extended Lures, and additional Special Trades.

Shiny Quaxly will debut in Pokémon GO in the newly announced July 2025 Community Day. Let's get the details.

Here are the full details for Quaxly Community Day, the newly announced July 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

: Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon : Quaxly gets its Shiny debut with boosted Shiny odds.

: Quaxly gets its Shiny debut with boosted Shiny odds. Special moves : Two moves! Evolve Quaxwell (Quaxly's Evolution) between the beginning of the event and July 27, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Quaquaval that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon: Trainer Battles: 80 power Gyms and raids: 90 power In addition to Hydro Cannon, there is another unlockable move. Starting with the event and continuing afterwards, Quaquaval will be able to learn the Charged Attack Aqua Step: Trainer Battles: 55 power and increases Attack by one stage Gyms and raids: 55 power

: Two moves! Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Quaxly Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards including: 3 encounters with Quaxly that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds Additional encounters with Quaxly 1 Premium Battle Pass 1 Rare Candy XL Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story.

: A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Special Background Timed Research : A Free Timed Research will be available for all Trainers. Niantic writes: Keep Community Day going with a Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during July Community Day will receive Timed Research awarding an encounter with a Quaxly that has a Delightful Days–themed Special Background. You'll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Quaxly when you complete these research tasks! Don't forget, Trainers, you can evolve Quaxwell (Quaxly's Evolution) during the week following the event to get a Quaquaval that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time.

: A Free Timed Research will be available for all Trainers. Niantic writes: Event bonuses : 3× Catch Stardust. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise! One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Field Research: Catch Quaxly to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Quaxly, and more. Rare tasks will also lead to encounters with Quaxly that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds.

:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!