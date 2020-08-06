Captain Marvel: Ryan Fleck Congratulates Nia DaCosta Landing Sequel

Given the wealth of quality directors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's no surprise among the first to congratulate Nia DaCosta as the new director of Captain Marvel 2 is one of the co-directors of the 2019 original, Ryan Fleck, who posted his response on social media via Twitter. "Congratulations @NiaDaCosta !!!!!! Can't wait to see where you take this! Anna [Boden] and I are thrilled for you and wishing you the very best! Higher Further Faster! #CaptainMarvel2."

Fleck and Boden directed and co-wrote with Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Nicole Perlman, and Meg LeFauve. Captain Marvel grossed over an astonishing $1.12 billion globally at the box office. The 2019 film stared Brie Larsen (who returns for the sequel), Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, and Clark Gregg. To mark the watershed moment in cinema history with DaCosta becoming the first Black woman to direct a Marvel film, others within the industry took time to congratulate the Candyman director like Marc Bernardin (Star Trek: Picard), who tweeted, "It is one thing for Black filmmakers to get hired to make studio films with Black stars. That took long enough to make a reality. But this…this is the next step. This is huge. And it is welcome."

It is one thing for Black filmmakers to get hired to make studio films with Black stars. That took long enough to make a reality. But this…this is the next step. This is huge. And it is welcome. https://t.co/3lPgn7iR4O — Thiccolas Cage (@marcbernardin) August 6, 2020

Others Congratulate Nia DaCosta as New Captain Marvel 2 Director

Others offering their congratulations include Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), Oscar-winning director Matthew Cherry, DC Extended Universe actor Ray Fisher, Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, and Logan director James Mangold.

@NiaDaCosta Big congrats to a huge talent. Don't stop! So happy for you, Nia! — Mangold (@mang0ld) August 6, 2020

Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the Skrulls. Living on Earth in 1995, she keeps having recurring memories of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

Joining DaCosta is Megan McDonnell, who is penning the screenplay. She's currently writing for the upcoming Disney+ series Wandavision. Captain Marvel 2 is tentatively slated to hit theaters on July 8th, 2022.